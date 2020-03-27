Global  

Stars of ‘Contagion’ reunite to offer coronavirus advice

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The stars of the 2011 virus thriller “Contagion” — a prescient film these days — have reunited for a series of public service announcements to warn about COVID-19. Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with scientists from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health to […]
