Government boosts wage subsidy to 75% for small, medium businesses to avoid layoffs during COVID-19 crisis

CBC.ca Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more help for small and medium-sized businesses to keep employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 crisis, including a 75 per cent wage subsidy and guaranteed interest-free loans.
News video: Who's Hiring In Canada Amid The Coronavirus Economic Downturn?

Who's Hiring In Canada Amid The Coronavirus Economic Downturn? 01:11

 The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated small and medium businesses, resulting in mass layoffs. But as some companies close their doors, others are looking for hire to fill labour shortages in other areas.

