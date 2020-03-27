ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said. No one from Love’s family was injured. “While everyone in our family is […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Stuff.co.nz Sport House of American golf great Davis Love III destroyed by massive early morning fire https://t.co/BmtPfjWc9D https://t.co/mxUQyR9yiT 15 minutes ago Deb Carson The Georgia home of golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by a fire early this morning. Love and his wife were in the… https://t.co/yK6aYUhPQg 18 minutes ago Barstool Sports Davis Love III's House Was Destroyed By A Fire Early This Morning And The Video Is Terrifying… https://t.co/EbOKQc2tfg 45 minutes ago ADAM RT @971theticketxyt: House Of Davis Love III Destroyed By Early Morning Fire https://t.co/EjYS6LqpWc 56 minutes ago RAY BAEZ House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire https://t.co/IOMNF56xKB https://t.co/hFRfGRIccR 58 minutes ago 97.1 The Ticket House Of Davis Love III Destroyed By Early Morning Fire https://t.co/EjYS6LqpWc 58 minutes ago Travis Smith, D.O. RT @wjxt4: “While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories,… 1 hour ago RSSFeedsCloud House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire https://t.co/9vT0LTQJHj 1 hour ago