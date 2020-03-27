Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire

House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The house of Hall of Fame golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by fire early Friday morning in a blaze that could not be controlled, even with 16 firefighters arriving within minutes, the fire chief said. No one from Love’s family was injured. “While everyone in our family is […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Overnight Fire Forces Woman From Her Home

Overnight Fire Forces Woman From Her Home 00:17

 A woman and her two dogs were forced from their home in South Fayette Township after an early morning fire.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport House of American golf great Davis Love III destroyed by massive early morning fire https://t.co/BmtPfjWc9D https://t.co/mxUQyR9yiT 15 minutes ago

DebCarson

Deb Carson The Georgia home of golfer Davis Love III was destroyed by a fire early this morning. Love and his wife were in the… https://t.co/yK6aYUhPQg 18 minutes ago

barstooltweetss

Barstool Sports Davis Love III's House Was Destroyed By A Fire Early This Morning And The Video Is Terrifying… https://t.co/EbOKQc2tfg 45 minutes ago

TGOATZ9

ADAM RT @971theticketxyt: House Of Davis Love III Destroyed By Early Morning Fire https://t.co/EjYS6LqpWc 56 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire https://t.co/IOMNF56xKB https://t.co/hFRfGRIccR 58 minutes ago

971theticketxyt

97.1 The Ticket House Of Davis Love III Destroyed By Early Morning Fire https://t.co/EjYS6LqpWc 58 minutes ago

RosenelliEM

Travis Smith, D.O. RT @wjxt4: “While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories,… 1 hour ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire https://t.co/9vT0LTQJHj 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.