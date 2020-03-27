Global  

Coronavirus | Italy reports 919 new deaths, highest daily tally since start of outbreak

Coronavirus | Italy reports 919 new deaths, highest daily tally since start of outbreak

Hindu Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Prior to Friday's figure, the largest daily toll was registered on March 21, when 793 people died
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases

Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases 00:46

 Italy recorded 919 deaths from coronavirus on Friday, the highest daily toll anywhere in the world, while the number of confirmed cases eclipsed the total in China where the virus first emerged. Francesca Lynagh reports.

