Georgia’s Hammonds entering NBA draft, protects eligibility

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds says he is entering the NBA draft while protecting his college eligibility. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Hammonds averaged 12.9 points while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in scoring, behind freshman Anthony Edwards, who also has entered the draft.


