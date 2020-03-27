Georgia’s Hammonds entering NBA draft, protects eligibility

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds says he is entering the NBA draft while protecting his college eligibility. The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Hammonds averaged 12.9 points while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in scoring, behind freshman Anthony Edwards, who also has entered the draft. […]
