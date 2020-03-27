Bothell’s Ventec and General Motors moving ahead with plans to build 10,000 ventilators a month for coronavirus fight

Bothell-based Ventec Life Systems and General Motors announced Friday they are moving ahead on their own with plans to massively scale up production of VOCSN ventilatos at the automaker's plant in Kokomo, Indiana. The move comes after the Trump administration backed away from announcing a deal Wednesday, reportedly over cost. 👓 View full article



