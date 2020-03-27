Global  

4 passengers die on stranded cruise ship carrying 247 Canadians

CBC.ca Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Four passengers have died on board a Holland America Line cruise ship currently sailing off the coast of Panama. Many other passengers on the ship, the Zaandam, have flu-like symptoms and two have tested positive for COVID-19. 
