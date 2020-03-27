Global  

Four dead, 138 sick on Holland America's MS Zaandam cruise in limbo amid coronavirus crisis

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Four elderly passengers on Holland America's MS Zaandam have died as the cruise remains in limbo. Two people have tested positive for coronavirus.
