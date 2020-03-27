Global  

Coronavirus: Property-tax relief

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Why isn’t King County actively considering property-tax relief? There have been massive economic disruptions due to the coronavirus. Stay-at-home orders from the governor obviously prevent folks from earning the money to pay the tax. Also, the Seattle School District is not delivering the service that is funded by the tax, putting double and even triple […]
News video: Coronavirus | Pan-India lockdown as cases rise; economic relief: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | Pan-India lockdown as cases rise; economic relief: Top 10 updates 03:27

 From a pan-India lockdown, to measures announced by the Union Finance Minister for economic relief - here are the top 10 updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. In his second address to the nation within a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 'type of curfew' across the length and breadth...

