Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Contingency plan: 2,600 beds ready

Contingency plan: 2,600 beds ready

Hindu Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The State government is working on a contingency plan and has readied nearly 2,600 beds in 323 hospitals in the State. While 350 beds have been identi
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Martyr_Widows

VeerNari Shakti Resettlement Foundation Yes India has a Contingency Plan for Covid 19. About 25,000 NCC cadets, retired military health professionals have… https://t.co/PvaR3N65dh 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.