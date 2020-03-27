Global  

Track worlds in limbo until new Olympic dates are set

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — The date of the next world track championships is in limbo until the International Olympic Committee decides on a new schedule for the postponed Tokyo Games. Sebastian Coe, the Olympic great who is now president of World Athletics, said Friday there are plenty of options for rescheduling next year’s world championships in […]
