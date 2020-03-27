Global  

Eiffel Tower says ‘Merci’ — thank you — to health workers

Seattle Times Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The light show, also featuring the English-language message, "Stay at home," will take place every evening on the 324-meter-tall tower.
 France's Eiffel Tower is illuminated to thank French health workers during the fight against Covid-19. The gesture came as France extended its lockdown by another two weeks until April 15.

