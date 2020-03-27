Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Utilizing Defense Production Act, President Trump Seeks to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators

Utilizing Defense Production Act, President Trump Seeks to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators

TIME Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Lashes Out At General Motors: 'Start Making Ventilators, Now!'

Trump Lashes Out At General Motors: 'Start Making Ventilators, Now!' 00:35

 President Trump slammed General Motors.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

edblad_eric

Eric Edblad @ezraklein Glad you asked? Joe Scarborough actually thanked the President for utilizing The Defense Production Act!… https://t.co/OcJmu6Duna 59 minutes ago

The_XBuzz

The XBuzz Utilizing Defense Production Act, President Trump Seeks to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators Click Here t… https://t.co/21lfSiPu9e 2 hours ago

JennyCole45

Jenny Cole Utilizing Defense Production Act, President Trump Seeks to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators… https://t.co/Eq158V5sy6 3 hours ago

PortableTrades

PortableTrades.com Utilizing Defense Production Act, President Trump Seeks to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators… https://t.co/peoL6phPUR 3 hours ago

AshleyPorter32

Ashley Porter Utilizing Defense Production Act, President Trump Seeks to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators… https://t.co/7TUp8Ngwgm 3 hours ago

JerryHeyer55

Jerry Heyer Utilizing Defense Production Act, President Trump Seeks to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators… https://t.co/ea4UvDX0oq 3 hours ago

LincolnCleaning

Tonja Galloway Utilizing Defense Production Act, President Trump Seeks to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators https://t.co/jdHlfOTVPu 3 hours ago

JoyceCruz45

Joyce Cruz Utilizing Defense Production Act, President Trump Seeks to Force General Motors to Produce Ventilators… https://t.co/FAeTIc7eti 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.