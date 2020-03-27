Global  

Rihanna releases new music, featured on PartyNextDoor’s ‘Believe It’

Rihanna releases new music, featured on PartyNextDoor’s ‘Believe It’After three years of begging, this week Rihanna fans finally got some new music courtesy of PARTYNEXTDOOR! Thursday evening, the Fenty Beauty founder teamed up with the Canadian singer for his new single, “Believe It” off his latest album, Partymobile. After the singer made the announcement on her Instagram feed, her devotees flocked to go listen to the track. But many were dismayed to realize their elusive fave was only featured in background vocals. READ...
