Bob Dylan drops 17-min song inspired by Kennedy assassination

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES — Bob Dylan on Friday released a 17-minute song inspired by the assassination more than five decades ago of U.S. President John F. Kennedy – the influential singer’s first original music since 2012. Dylan, 78, announced the release of “Murder... LOS ANGELES — Bob Dylan on Friday released a 17-minute song inspired by the assassination more than five decades ago of U.S. President John F. Kennedy – the influential singer’s first original music since 2012. Dylan, 78, announced the release of “Murder... 👓 View full article

