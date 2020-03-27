Global  

Narendra Modi wishes good health to Boris Johnson

WorldNews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Narendra Modi wishes good health to Boris JohnsonPrime Minister Narendra Modi has posted a message of encouragement for his British counterpart Boris Johnson shortly after the latter revealed he had exhibited symptoms of Coronavirus infection. “Dear PM @BorisJohnson,...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak take part in Clap For Carers

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak take part in Clap For Carers 00:49

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak show their appreciation for the NHS by taking part in the Clap for Carers event from the steps of Downing Street. The initiative, which has seen people clapping across the UK on Thursday evening, is in support of the National Health Service's...

