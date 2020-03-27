Narendra Modi wishes good health to Boris Johnson

Friday, 27 March 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted a message of encouragement for his British counterpart Boris Johnson shortly after the latter revealed he had exhibited symptoms of Coronavirus infection. “Dear PM @BorisJohnson,...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak show their appreciation for the NHS by taking part in the Clap for Carers event from the steps of Downing Street. The initiative, which has seen people clapping across the UK on Thursday evening, is in support of the National Health Service's...
ashish kumar RT @ANI: Dear Prime Minister Boris Johnson, you are a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health an… 5 hours ago