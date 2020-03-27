Global  

6 TIPS AND BEST PRACTICES TO SECURE YOUR E-COMMERCE

WorldNews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
1. Secure your site from launch From the launch of your e-commerce site, it is essential to have a system to secure it. This system will evolve according to the updates that you will make on your site. In addition, it is important to set up a WAF (Web application firewall) on your e-commerce site. It is a firewall that will protect your site. It will also allow you to make updates and know your security situation in real-time. 2. Regularly carry out security updates on your site Care must be taken to update the webserver hosting your site correctly. If you host your site yourself, it's up to you to make the necessary updates. Your e-commerce must be up to date, for that you must...
👓 View full article
