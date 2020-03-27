Les Hunter, star on Loyola Chicago championship team, dies Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Les Hunter, a star on Loyola Chicago’s barrier-breaking 1963 NCAA championship team, died Friday. He was 77. The university announced Hunter’s death, saying he battled cancer. Hunter helped Loyola — with four black starters — break down racial barriers and capture what remains the only NCAA Division I championship for an Illinois […] 👓 View full article

