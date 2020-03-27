Global  

101-year-old Italian man, born amid Spanish flu pandemic, survives coronavirus illness, official says

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Identified as Mr. P., a 101-year-old man from Rimini, Italy, survived COVID-19, an official from his city told local media.
