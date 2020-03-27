Global  

Satellite data shows air pollution drop in Europe amid COVID-19 lockdowns

CBC.ca Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Air pollution from nitrogen dioxide has fallen by an estimated 40 per cent in three European cities, according to new satellite data released by the European Space Agency (ESA), coinciding with a widespread lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
