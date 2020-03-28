Former Humboldt Bronco files $13.5M lawsuit against bus driver, provinces Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

A former Humboldt Bronco hockey player has filed a $13.5-million lawsuit against those he accuses of being responsible for the 2018 bus crash that paralyzed him and killed 16 others. 👓 View full article

