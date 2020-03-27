Uranus Ejected a Giant Plasma Bubble During Voyager 2’s Visit

Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The planet is shedding its atmosphere into the void, a signal that was recorded but overlooked in 1986 when the robotic spacecraft flew past. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: AmazeLab - Published Uranus Released an Enormous Bubble Into Space 01:04 A closer look at records from Voyager 2 show that Uranus released a bizarre blob of gas into space.