Queensland democracy marches on at council elections, albeit quietly Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

With 1.8 million people registered to vote before election day, polling stations across the state opened to just 150,000 voters on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 247newsaroundtheworld queensland-democracy-marches-on-at-council-elections-albeit-quietlyAustralia,Politicsaustralia,politics 36 minutes ago