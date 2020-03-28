Infosys employee terminated for 'spread the virus' post on Facebook, arrested by Bengaluru Police Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

"Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus," the man allegedly wrote on Facebook. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this sajuvkurup RT @AbhishBanerj: Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad wanted everyone to go out, sneeze and spread the virus. He has been terminated now. Bu… 33 seconds ago Vishnu RT @TheQuint: Infosys said that it has terminated the services of the employee who had made an "inappropriate post" on social media related… 23 minutes ago Indi Ensaf @BDUTT @khanumarfa please look how a innocent minority is terminated for saying his mind online. Minority in India… https://t.co/hE5swujWb7 24 minutes ago