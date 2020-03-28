Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Infosys employee terminated for 'spread the virus' post on Facebook, arrested by Bengaluru Police

Infosys employee terminated for 'spread the virus' post on Facebook, arrested by Bengaluru Police

DNA Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
"Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus," the man allegedly wrote on Facebook.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sajuvkurup

sajuvkurup RT @AbhishBanerj: Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad wanted everyone to go out, sneeze and spread the virus. He has been terminated now. Bu… 33 seconds ago

Vishnu_vw

Vishnu RT @TheQuint: Infosys said that it has terminated the services of the employee who had made an "inappropriate post" on social media related… 23 minutes ago

Blueburnt_

Indi Ensaf @BDUTT @khanumarfa please look how a innocent minority is terminated for saying his mind online. Minority in India… https://t.co/hE5swujWb7 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.