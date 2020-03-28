Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Shah Rukh Khan’s 1989 TV show ‘Circus’ to air on Doordarshan from Sunday

Shah Rukh Khan’s 1989 TV show ‘Circus’ to air on Doordarshan from Sunday

Hindu Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The series, directed by Mirza and Kundan Shah, marked SRK’s entry into the entertainment industry
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PMatodkar

PRATHMESH Matodkar RT @GetNewsd: After Ramayana, DD National announces Shah Rukh Khan’s show Circus re-telecast from today https://t.co/nwyVBFMcuF 2 minutes ago

usman_gms

Usman عثمان उस्मान @5trilIion_jumla @chatukarita_2 Don't include shah Rukh Khan in this list. He does a lot of charity but he doesn't… https://t.co/2YiYMybx3i 48 minutes ago

AnaiKomagan

Anai Komagan (AK) RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #ShahRukhKhan's TV show #Circus and #ByomkeshBakshi to return on DD amid coronavirus lockdown along with #Ramayan and #… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.