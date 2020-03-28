'All things are as they should be': Cummings snr takes Star billing

Aayat Sharma @The_RealKhabri @ObsessionSnap Being a fan i love paras mahira bt the same things all others work hard in their lif… https://t.co/R2AdfnZpU4 22 seconds ago

~MightyMe~ RT @Fact: Confidence is not ‘they will like me’. Confidence is ‘I’ll be fine if they don’t’ — things everyone should know 25 seconds ago

B E. Y O U R S E L F . RT @NtshangaseD: Imagine the bomb***babies💣🔥that would come from Boity and Maps, Yaz they should just do the things once.😊😁🤞🏿 https://t.c… 31 seconds ago

🌱leo⁷🌱 is playing animal crossing Yea, they should be aware of spreading false info or harmful info, but other than that, they have no obligation to… https://t.co/mxe45QoSPP 53 seconds ago

Mukul M @pant_shubhra @TOIIndiaNews @TOIGurgaon @vineetjaintimes I have spoken to few migrants workers myself, only answer… https://t.co/AKQhKTa3BI 1 minute ago

michelle halwood-gamble Maybe we should separate into East & West America. Use the Mississippi. Let them eat squirrels over there in the Ea… https://t.co/4iZcpzoVxg 2 minutes ago

Demonic Lisa Frank (❁´◡`❁) I feel like there is a disconnect with online friends.They can't actually hear how I say things or actually see my… https://t.co/DS8l7r444C 2 minutes ago