Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus outbreak, Elton John benefit concert, store closures: 5 things to know this weekend

Coronavirus outbreak, Elton John benefit concert, store closures: 5 things to know this weekend

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
China temporarily bans foreign nationals to curb coronavirus, navy hospital ship to head for New York City and more things to start your weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Elton John To Host Star Studded Benefit Concert For Coronavirus Healthcare Workers

Elton John To Host Star Studded Benefit Concert For Coronavirus Healthcare Workers 00:37

 Elton John and friends want to make sure America's medical professionals know how much they are appreciated. According to CNN, the superstar will host a benefit special, airing March 29 on Fox. The star-studded special will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders amid the coronavirus...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy Coronavirus outbreak, Elton John benefit concert, store closures: 5 things to know this weekend https://t.co/0nmlQg7tEo 1 hour ago

radionewshub

Radio News Hub Sir Elton John has urged people to support independent record shops through the #Coronavirus pandemic.… https://t.co/IeHTGnGda0 1 day ago

ActualRadioUK

Actual Radio Colchester Actual Radio News - Sir Elton John urges support for independent record shops amid Covid 19 outbreak - Sir Elton J… https://t.co/f8tgMiNTBu 1 day ago

BeeVacations

Travel Bee Vacations Virus Outbreak-Benefit Concert - https://t.co/3ag13Xxza2 2 days ago

graple12

Graple RT @wbalradio: Elton John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and salutin… 2 days ago

socialnn_music

SocialNN Music Many artists have been hosting online concerts due to the social-distancing recommendations due to the recent outbr… https://t.co/E6gD9vEiKQ 2 days ago

Jet99J

J Jet RT @Reporterroblang: Elton John To Host 'Living Room Concert' To Raise Spirits During Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/akonrom5uH 2 days ago

Reporterroblang

Robert Lang WBAL Elton John To Host 'Living Room Concert' To Raise Spirits During Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/akonrom5uH 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.