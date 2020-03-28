Coronavirus prevention measures turn violent as Africa locks down

Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Police fired tear-gas at a crowd of Kenyan ferry commuters as the country's first weekend of a coronavirus curfew slid into chaos. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published Nigeria imposes restrictions amid sharp increase in COVID-19 cases 02:23 Nigerian government announces series of measures to contain the spread of the virus following a sharp rise in cases and its first death.