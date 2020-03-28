Guinea voters back change that could extend president’s rule Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea has voted to change its constitution, according to provisional results from a referendum that could see the West African country’s president remain in power for two more terms. Nearly 92% of voters on March 22 supported the change, according to the head of Guinea’s electoral commission, Amadou Salifou Kebe, who […] 👓 View full article

