Over 800 attacks on Muslims in Germany in 2019: media

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The latest German government figures give an indication of the scale of violent Islamophobia in the country. While the numbers have remained steady, one Bundestag MP called the situation "a ticking timebomb."
