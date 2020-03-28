Coronavirus outbreak is stretching New York's ambulance service to breaking point
Saturday, 28 March 2020 () The coronavirus outbreak sweeping through New York City has pushed its ambulance service close to the breaking point, with hundreds of personnel out ill and emergency calls skyrocketing, supervisors and rank-and-file emergency medical technicians said on Friday.
According to Reuters, the coronavirus outbreak in New York City has pushed its ambulance service to the limit.
20% of the 4,500 ambulance workers are out sick—battling covid-19, while emergency calls are skyrocketing.
On Thursday, EMS received over 6,000 calls.
EMS lieutenant Vincent Variale...