Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US civil rights leader Joseph Lowery dies aged 98

US civil rights leader Joseph Lowery dies aged 98

WorldNews Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
US civil rights leader Joseph Lowery dies aged 98US civil rights leader Reverend Joseph Lowery, a key ally of Martin Luther King, has died aged 98. Born in 1921, Lowery worked closely alongside leading figures in the civil rights movement such as King and Jesse Jackson. He co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with King and other black ministers in 1957 to fight...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shermtank2

Shermtank2 RT @TIME: Joseph Lowery, veteran civil rights leader, dies at 98 https://t.co/MycZh0XOQ0 2 seconds ago

GArchibaldCTV

Gary A. Archibald RT @washingtonpost: Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and aide to Martin Luther King, Jr., dies at 98 https://t.co/1qIu4z5Iye 5 seconds ago

abio1a

Sam You fought for my equality and I will forever be grateful. My prayers go out to your family. https://t.co/56jShQ2qW4 9 seconds ago

Vader671

Vader67 RT @NMAAHC: We are saddened by the passing of civil rights leader and social justice advocate Reverend Joseph E. Lowery. View objects rel… 12 seconds ago

drcfine

Cherese Fine RT @NPR: The Reverend Joseph Lowery, the longtime civil rights leader who co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, died on… 14 seconds ago

KatBproudscot

Kathy 💙💙💙 RT @CBSNews: Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and MLK aide, has died at 98 https://t.co/SQLSxCK9oW https://t.co/2a7BWhbqar 16 seconds ago

arlingtondems

Arlington Democrats RT @atima_omara: One of the last great ministers of the civil rights movement, Rev Joseph Lowery, who co-founded the SCLC alongside MLK Jr,… 22 seconds ago

abc7newsbayarea

ABC7 News The 98-year-old died Friday at home in Atlanta, surrounded by family members. He died from natural causes unrelated… https://t.co/4IiMy0ZtZd 24 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.