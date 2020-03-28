US civil rights leader Joseph Lowery dies aged 98 Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

US civil rights leader Reverend Joseph Lowery, a key ally of Martin Luther King, has died aged 98. Born in 1921, Lowery worked closely alongside leading figures in the civil rights movement such as King and Jesse Jackson. He co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with King and other black ministers in 1957 to fight... US civil rights leader Reverend Joseph Lowery, a key ally of Martin Luther King, has died aged 98. Born in 1921, Lowery worked closely alongside leading figures in the civil rights movement such as King and Jesse Jackson. He co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with King and other black ministers in 1957 to fight... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shermtank2 RT @TIME: Joseph Lowery, veteran civil rights leader, dies at 98 https://t.co/MycZh0XOQ0 2 seconds ago Gary A. Archibald RT @washingtonpost: Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and aide to Martin Luther King, Jr., dies at 98 https://t.co/1qIu4z5Iye 5 seconds ago Sam You fought for my equality and I will forever be grateful. My prayers go out to your family. https://t.co/56jShQ2qW4 9 seconds ago Vader67 RT @NMAAHC: We are saddened by the passing of civil rights leader and social justice advocate Reverend Joseph E. Lowery. View objects rel… 12 seconds ago Cherese Fine RT @NPR: The Reverend Joseph Lowery, the longtime civil rights leader who co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, died on… 14 seconds ago Kathy 💙💙💙 RT @CBSNews: Joseph Lowery, civil rights leader and MLK aide, has died at 98 https://t.co/SQLSxCK9oW https://t.co/2a7BWhbqar 16 seconds ago Arlington Democrats RT @atima_omara: One of the last great ministers of the civil rights movement, Rev Joseph Lowery, who co-founded the SCLC alongside MLK Jr,… 22 seconds ago ABC7 News The 98-year-old died Friday at home in Atlanta, surrounded by family members. He died from natural causes unrelated… https://t.co/4IiMy0ZtZd 24 seconds ago