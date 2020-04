🌙 Nadia News: “Sources reveal Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston set for secret wedding.” Half of me thinks awww so cute, true l… https://t.co/T5z0NiEtfk 1 day ago EG 24 NEWS Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will announce their comeback in a different way … get to know her… https://t.co/xMdW349Wp1 2 days ago 💋 ᏢᏒᎬᏆᏆᎽ ᏢᏒᎥᏁᏟᎬss 🇺🇸 RT @pinkvilla: Will #JenniferAniston and #BradPitt make their relationship official through a candid interview? https://t.co/UFusWumpwP 2 days ago Pinkvilla Will #JenniferAniston and #BradPitt make their relationship official through a candid interview? https://t.co/UFusWumpwP 3 days ago Mike Wheeler RT @inglouriousbrad: doing this again bc i want more moots! rt/like if u stan : - brad pitt - leonardo dicaprio - timothée chalamet - ma… 5 days ago saumya. What would be your reaction if you get news Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston r getting back together — will start belie… https://t.co/ROHBzrXaub 5 days ago