Coronavirus: Canada pumps $200 billion into virus-stricken economy

WorldNews Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Canada pumps $200 billion into virus-stricken economyPrime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced a series of measures to boost the Canadian economy, almost doubling the amount of the aid pledged just two days ago to more than $200 billion. The measures include a 75 per cent wage subsidy for small and medium business employees affected by the coronavirus crisis, and a series of grants, tax deferrals, lines of credit and low-interest loans to Canadian businesses. They followed an announcement that the Bank of Canada is lowering a key interest rate to 0.25...
