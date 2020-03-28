Global  

Jessica Chastain Was Approached For A Key Doctor Strange Role, According To The Writer

Saturday, 28 March 2020
Jessica Chastain Was Approached For A Key Doctor Strange Role, According To The WriterJessica Chastain has done quite well for herself over the years, from her Golden Globe-winning performance as Maya in Zero Dark Thirty to most recently starring as the adult Beverly Marsh in IT Chapter Two. As it turns out, she also had the opportunity to star in 2016’s Doctor Strange, specifically as Christine Palmer, the role that ended up going to Rachel McAdams. This information comes from Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill, who said the following during the most recent episode of Junkfood Cinema: This is the interesting...
