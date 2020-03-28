Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Akshay Kumar pledges Rs 25 crore to 'PM Cares' fund to fight coronavirus, Twinkle Khanna lauds kind gesture

Akshay Kumar pledges Rs 25 crore to 'PM Cares' fund to fight coronavirus, Twinkle Khanna lauds kind gesture

DNA Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Soon after the actor pledged to contribute, PM Modi replied to his tweet and wrote, "Great gesture @AkshayKumar. Let's keep donating for a healthier India."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

S1ddhantKumar

Siddhant Kumar (Singh Solanki) RT @ETPanache: .@akshaykumar said that he will be donating Rs 25 crore from his savings in PM @narendramodi's emergency relief fund. #COVID… 34 seconds ago

ashya_yadav

Ashu 🏳 RT @dna: #AkshayKumar pledges Rs 25 crore to '#PMCaresFund' to fight coronavirus, #TwinkleKhanna lauds kind gesture #pmcares #Coronavirus… 55 seconds ago

vvr_murthy

Vvr Murthy RT @SwarajyaMag: Akshay Kumar Pledges Rs 25 Crore To PM-CARES Fund Constituted For India’s War Against Coronavirus https://t.co/R7lcS9FOxV 3 minutes ago

curren_triggers

CurrenTriggers #AkshayKumar pledges Rs 25 crore in battle against coronavirus https://t.co/saXx7jdM8s 5 minutes ago

henne38

mona RT @pinkvilla: .@akshaykumar pledges to donate Rs 25 crore to PM Relief Fund for #COVID19; @narendramodi applauds his gesture - https://t.c… 6 minutes ago

padmavallury

Padma Vallury RT @livemint: 'This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes,' twe… 7 minutes ago

singhanil

अनिल सिंह RT @indiacom: @RNTata2000 Pledges to Donate Rs 500 crore for coronavirus war. Tap here to read full story. https://t.co/F3hIzuyMnW 9 minutes ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla .@akshaykumar pledges to donate Rs 25 crore to PM Relief Fund for #COVID19; @narendramodi applauds his gesture -… https://t.co/qKcXQadS1z 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.