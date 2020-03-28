Global  

Exclusive: Amazon entices warehouse employees to grocery unit with higher pay

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc is offering higher pay to recruit its own warehouse employees to pick and pack Whole Foods groceries amid rising demand and a worker shortage, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Warehouse Workers Say Company Not Doing Enough To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus

Amazon Warehouse Workers Say Company Not Doing Enough To Stop Spread Of Coronavirus 02:47

 Many employees leaving the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Moreno Valley did not want to comment about safety protocols inside the warehouse after one of their co-workers tested positive for coronavirus.

