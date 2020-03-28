Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Political maverick Oklahoma US Sen. Tom Coburn dead at 72

Political maverick Oklahoma US Sen. Tom Coburn dead at 72

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick as he railed against federal earmarks and subsidies for the rich, has died. He was 72. Coburn, who also delivered more than 4,000 babies while an obstetrician in Muskogee, where he treated patients […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eatdigitalmedia

Nathan Downs Former Sen. Tom Coburn, known as a political maverick, dies https://t.co/d9oWM3ZhKW 5 seconds ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Former Sen. Tom Coburn, Known as a Political Maverick, Dies Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn has died. https://t.co/lATbLEZP1v #USNews #USRC 51 seconds ago

PollySpin

pollyonymous RT @ZekeJMiller: OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Relative says former US Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick and Oklahoma physician, has… 53 seconds ago

no2hitting

George Edgar Worley RT @NewsHour: Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick as he rai… 2 minutes ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Former Sen. Tom Coburn, known as a political maverick, dies https://t.co/sZp25dAPjJ https://t.co/SrV3eq62yV 3 minutes ago

jurylady5

gail simmons RT @MSNBC: NEW: Former US Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick as he rai… 3 minutes ago

BerthaHaloz

Nancy is assho RT @NBCNews: NEW: Former US Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick as he r… 4 minutes ago

knssradio

KNSS Radio Relative says former US Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick and Oklahoma physician, has died. 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.