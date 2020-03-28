Global  

Trish Regan, Fox Business parts ways shortly after her coronavirus 'impeachment scam' comments

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Trish Regan referred to the coronavirus as an "impeachment scam" on her March 9 show. She and Fox parted ways three weeks later.
