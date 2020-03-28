Global  

Another UK Cabinet member has COVID-19 symptoms

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Another member of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet has developed symptoms of COVID-19, as the number of people with the coronovrius to die in the U.K. passed the 1,000 mark Saturday. Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said he had symptoms of the disease and was self-isolating a day after the prime minister […]
