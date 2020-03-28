Global  

Russia’s Rosneft oil company ceasing Venezuela operations

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s state-controlled Rosneft oil company says it is ceasing operations and selling its assets in Venezuela. Rosneft said in a statement Saturday that it decided to sell its business in Venezuela to a company that is 100% owned by the Russian government. It said it “concluded an agreement with the company 100% […]
