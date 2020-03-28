Global  

Trump mulls quarantine for New York, parts of New Jersey and Connecticut

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is considering a two-week quarantine on New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus from the country's epicenter, but he added that such a move would not affect trade in any way.
