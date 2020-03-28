Global  

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the U.S. after coronavirus diagnoses

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back stateside. Hanks made the announcement in a statement shared to Twitter Saturday.
News video: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to LA after battling coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson return to LA after battling coronavirus 00:50

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to the USA after battling Covid-19 in Australia.

