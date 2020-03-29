Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's oldest man

Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's oldest man

BBC News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Bob Weighton, from Hampshire, turns 112 today. What has the world's oldest man lived through?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: World’s oldest man Bob Weighton celebrating his 112th birthday in isolation

World’s oldest man Bob Weighton celebrating his 112th birthday in isolation 01:06

 The world’s oldest man celebrates his 112th birthday amid the Covid-19 crisis. Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hampshire, took up the title of the oldest man in the world last month after the death of the previous holder Chitetsu Watanabe of Japan.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WoodcraftSteve

Venus Woodcraft RT @DavidBflower: BBC News - Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's oldest man. https://t.co/bBidWJSQLS 12 minutes ago

markasparrow

Mark Sparrow Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's oldest man. The secret to longevity? ‘Avoid dying’. Tres… https://t.co/qPmWmiRkRo 13 minutes ago

simona_com

Simona Stanzani 詩文奈 BBC News - Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's oldest man https://t.co/RLYrYLYDTt 13 minutes ago

mickyn63

Michael Nelson RT @BBCNews: Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's oldest man https://t.co/Qy4XIXMgKp 19 minutes ago

driftingkiwi

Dave Dean Legend. -- Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's oldest man https://t.co/eU9YcMbOjk 30 minutes ago

peter_mount

Peter Mount Not many know that the world's oldest Man is British Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's old… https://t.co/pHzmp9BXR8 44 minutes ago

sueaffie

Sue Furnell Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's oldest man https://t.co/7xd4Klkv7b 51 minutes ago

Nonfacture

Nonfacture Design BBC News - Bob Weighton turns 112: The times and life of the world's oldest man https://t.co/H0LUK9xsTz 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.