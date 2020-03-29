Global  

Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas; 3 injured

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A tornado ripped through northeast Arkansas on Saturday, leaving three people hurt after hitting commercial and residential areas in the college town of Jonesboro. The three people reported injured were hospitalized, Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Presley said the tornado did major damage at the Mall at […]
