Bad Bunny serves fierce drag looks and powerful message in new 'Yo Perreo Sola' music video Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Bad Bunny dressed in drag for his new music video for "Yo Perreo Sola," which he dropped March 27. The song has a message about women's empowerment.

