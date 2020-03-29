Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canadian PM’s wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

Canadian PM’s wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus. “I am feeling so much better,” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

92-year-old man in self-isolation becomes viral star after singing online [Video]

92-year-old man in self-isolation becomes viral star after singing online

A self-isolating great-grandad has become an internet sensation after videos of him singing wartime classics to cheer people up during the coronavirus outbreak went viral. Arthur Cook, 92, is..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian PM's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-Day

Entertainment News: After coronavirus COVID-19 treatment, Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson feel better at home - Check health update

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks was one of the first celebrities to have opened up on being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABC6

ABC6 News Desk Canadian PM's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness https://t.co/C2MGNYSNkX 3 minutes ago

russdrummond1

@NorthernPatriot66 RT @LadyQanuck: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire, said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COV… 3 minutes ago

FahimKhanDawar

Fahim Dawar Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, has fully recovered from COVID-19. #CoronavirusOutbreak 4 minutes ago

SabihaYousafzai

Sabiha Omer Khan Yousafzai RT @BdkHealth: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has fully recovered from coronavirus https://t.co/h… 7 minutes ago

MilanPa46191140

Milan Patel RT @the_hindu: Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau’s wife said that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the… 8 minutes ago

Shankar63593242

Shankarnarayan A sigh of relief to the Canadian people. God bless them healthy, safe and sound. - https://t.co/mbVLxSPcW6 9 minutes ago

posts_us

posts_us Canadian PM's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness https://t.co/TTUqmfT9xP https://t.co/Awmh8NePR0 12 minutes ago

ROGERS_NT

The Devil's Advocate. RT @ntvuganda: Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has recovered from the novel COVID-19, she said.… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.