Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Knicks announced Dolan’s diagnosis Saturday night. It is not clear when he was tested or when he received the diagnosis. Dolan is the first U.S. major pro sports owner known to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Austin Bailey RT @SportsCenter: James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positiv… 5 seconds ago News12BK #Breaking: #Knicks say team owner and MSG Chairman James Dolan has tested positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/CeE7rmvXJF 8 seconds ago ITMFA - Esq. James Dolan, Madison Square Garden Chairman and New York Knicks Owner, Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/3XVFxkghCb via @thr 15 seconds ago Los Angeles Sports News Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/lAmpEJfp7p 1 minute ago