Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus

Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Knicks announced Dolan’s diagnosis Saturday night. It is not clear when he was tested or when he received the diagnosis. Dolan is the first U.S. major pro sports owner known to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AustinB1012

Austin Bailey RT @SportsCenter: James Dolan, the executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Company and owner of the New York Knicks, has tested positiv… 5 seconds ago

News12BK

News12BK #Breaking: #Knicks say team owner and MSG Chairman James Dolan has tested positive for #coronavirus https://t.co/CeE7rmvXJF 8 seconds ago

kalo18

ITMFA - Esq. James Dolan, Madison Square Garden Chairman and New York Knicks Owner, Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/3XVFxkghCb via @thr 15 seconds ago

Lakers_newsnow

Los Angeles Sports News Knicks owner, MSG chairman James Dolan has coronavirus - National Basketball Association News -… https://t.co/lAmpEJfp7p 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.