Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains

Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains

Reuters India Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or inter-city passenger trains, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday, the latest travel restriction aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

akis_matoulas

akis_env RT @ReutersUK: Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains https://t.co/qenYb4SVMm https://t.co/GG0IMheb… 3 minutes ago

JobsVacancyIN

JobsVacancy.in Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains… https://t.co/uaqnVrPJmt 4 minutes ago

Himanshu4603

HIMANSHU ROHILLA RT @IndiaToday: Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or inter-cit… 8 minutes ago

realautistic

Sarah Frisch Hey Canada. Not to be the pot calling the kettle black here, but seriously? Can we stop with ignoring and violating… https://t.co/o4o7XWgWU8 16 minutes ago

julian878

Julian How come the federal government is 2 months late with the roll out of every single containment policy measure??? Th… https://t.co/94ZVkFWMa1 23 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains https://t.co/qenYb4SVMm https://t.co/GG0IMhebMt 23 minutes ago

Mehgann2

MehgannQ🐸 RT @JillColtonFree: I walk around my neighbourhood in the US and many people will stop and chat with my son and I. He's a toddler, so they… 53 minutes ago

IndiaToday

India Today Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or i… https://t.co/lNcByRxJBA 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.