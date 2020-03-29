Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or inter-city passenger trains, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday, the latest travel restriction aimed at curbing the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this akis_env RT @ReutersUK: Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains https://t.co/qenYb4SVMm https://t.co/GG0IMheb… 3 minutes ago JobsVacancy.in Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains… https://t.co/uaqnVrPJmt 4 minutes ago HIMANSHU ROHILLA RT @IndiaToday: Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or inter-cit… 8 minutes ago Sarah Frisch Hey Canada. Not to be the pot calling the kettle black here, but seriously? Can we stop with ignoring and violating… https://t.co/o4o7XWgWU8 16 minutes ago Julian How come the federal government is 2 months late with the roll out of every single containment policy measure??? Th… https://t.co/94ZVkFWMa1 23 minutes ago Reuters UK Canada to stop people with COVID-19 symptoms boarding domestic flights, trains https://t.co/qenYb4SVMm https://t.co/GG0IMhebMt 23 minutes ago MehgannQ🐸 RT @JillColtonFree: I walk around my neighbourhood in the US and many people will stop and chat with my son and I. He's a toddler, so they… 53 minutes ago India Today Canada will not allow anyone displaying symptoms of the COVID-19 respiratory illness to board domestic flights or i… https://t.co/lNcByRxJBA 57 minutes ago