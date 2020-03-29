Global  

PM addresses first Mann ki Baat amid COVID-19 lockdown

Hindu Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first Mann ki Baat amid the 21-day-long COVID-19 lockdown, on Sunday, March 29. Here are the updates:“Today
repubindia

Prof. Dr. Pradip Kumar I apologise to the countrymen, says PM in Mann ki Baat - The Hindu https://t.co/etHbVPn45z No apology, Sir. The Nation is with you. 7 minutes ago

Chairman_CtG

Rajiv Chaturvedi Why should PM of India apologise ? Ohh I just recalled his speeches within few weeks of Demonetisation in which he… https://t.co/MT2Olo8rxT 31 minutes ago

Shantz66

Shazza Really? You apologise? Do something about the poor and stranded, you fool. Why should they suffer because you and y… https://t.co/j0sX27Ymki 39 minutes ago

4minar1

Mohammed Khan Here is Modi ji, at one side apologies & Justifying ppl having hardships by saying that look, our medical Fraterni… https://t.co/QMF3ELc248 50 minutes ago

ramanujadasan18

जय श्रीरामं RT @MaliniP: “When I look at the poor people, they must be thinking what kind of the Prime Minister is this who has put you through this ha… 1 hour ago

MIKhan29503357

MIKhanMewati I apologise to the countrymen, says PM in Mann ki Baat: https://t.co/YTm6QE9Hvv 2 hours ago

raptor_fossil

Swami SharaNam!! (Velociraptor) @Iyervval https://t.co/GadLm2XJTE What do you feel now about the speech? 2 hours ago

757LiveIN

757Live India I apologise to the countrymen, says PM in Mann ki Baat - The Hindu https://t.co/gBxUOgh3bg 2 hours ago

